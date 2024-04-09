University students to receive Sh180 each from Ruto's Sh1 million donation

President William Ruto visited the school on March 26, 2024, where he donated 1 million shillings to the university students through the Directorate of Students Welfare.

The university then decided to invite the students to give their views on how the funds should be utilized through a Google Form survey.

The results indicated a close split among the students' preferences.

51% voted to share the money equally, 36.4% favoured organizing a luncheon, and 35.5% suggested allocating it to the students' bursary.

Respecting the majority's voice, the university has announced that each registered undergraduate student during the January – April 2024 semester, including those on industrial attachment, will receive Sh180.

To facilitate a smooth distribution, class representatives are to collect the money on behalf of their classmates from the DSW office starting April 9, 2024.

The university also addressed the handling of any uncollected money, stating that it would be channelled to the students' bursary if not claimed by April 19, 2024.

