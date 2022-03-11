RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Deja Vu club responds to murder allegation

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Chege, the deceased is said to have been beaten by bouncers after being accused of stealing a phone

Club De Javu Westlands
On March 5, Charles Chege was enjoying a night out with friends at a bar and grill along Westlands known as Deja Vu when suddenly bouncers pounced on him, claiming he had stolen a phone.

According to an abhorrent video circulating online seen by this writer, Chege was stripped down to his underwear, surrounded by men dressed in black in a room that appeared to be the CCTV control room.

In the video, a man dressed in blue was heard accusing Chege of stealing a friend's phone. The friend only identified as "Shiko” was nowhere to be seen.

Chege is then seen and heard trying to plead for mercy but a bouncer physically leaped on him, dragging him around the room as they continued to beat him.

A second bouncer tried to pin him to the floor but the deceased continued to plead for forgiveness, a plight which fell on deaf ears.

The beating is said to have continued for an approximate three hours with the bouncers senselessly using pipes and sticks, in between blows and kicks.

The morning after, the father of three was found dead metres just outside the club. His sister, Anne Fataki, told K24 that Chege's body was collected by police officers based at Kileleshwa Police Station after which it was booked at the City Mortuary as “unknown”.

Fataki said that an autopsy report revealed that her brother had suffered multiple injuries as a result of blunt force trauma.

“His ribs and legs were broken. His head appeared as though it had been hit with a blunt object. He also had blood clots all over the body,” she reported.

Deja Vu club respond to murder allegation, claim reveler was alive
In the wake of the incident, the club released a statement claiming that the deceased was alive at the time he was evacuated from the club.

"What transpired after he left is under investigation by the DCI and we are cooperating with them fully in this regard," read their statement in part.

The club concluded their statement by reiterating they do not condone or agree with any unlawful punishment inside their premises as well as expressing their condolences to the family of the late Chege.

Cyprian Kimutai

