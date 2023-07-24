Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Taking to his Twitter account on July 24, Itumbi voiced his disagreement with the state, arguing that the right to publish on social media includes the possibility of making mistakes and sharing incorrect information.

He firmly believes that arresting someone for publishing fake news is not the solution and instead advocates for fact-checking to present the truth.

"Publishing on mainstream and on Social Media includes the right to make mistakes, to get it wrong. On Social media, Fake News cannot be cured by arresting anyone. The best way is to fact-check them and state the right position," Itumbi wrote.

Itumbi emphasizes on the right to free speech & civil liberties

Itumbi further emphasized that the right to insult, as part of free speech, has been upheld in various civilisations.

He firmly stood his ground, stating that President William Samoei Ruto is not someone who can be harassed on social media.

"On this one, with utmost respect to the office of the DPP, I disagree. Ati cyber harassment - President William Samoei Ruto is not someone you can harass on Social Media," he wrote.

The strategist expressed his dissent with the accusations of cyber harassment against Pauline Njoroge, highlighting that he himself has been arrested and charged four times for similar offenses, and each time, he has successfully defended his position.

Itumbi calls for the release of Pauline Njoroge

Dennis Itumbi passionately called for the release of Pauline Njoroge and the dropping of all charges against her.

He vehemently expressed his disagreement with the path the authorities have taken, stating that it is simply not the way to address such issues.

"Haiwezekani! Nooo. This, I disagree I have been arrested and charged 4 times on this petty law and won. It is simply not the way to go. Apana! Free Pauline Njoroge and if you can drop these charges," he wrote.

Itumbi decided to speak after long silence

Regarding the matter, Dennis Itumbi stated that he had chosen to remain silent until he saw the charge sheet.

