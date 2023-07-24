The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Lynet Okumu

Dennis Itumbi has come to the defense of blogger Pauline Njoroge citing petty offences

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi

Digital Strategist and close ally of President William Ruto, Dennis Itumbi, has come to the defense of blogger Pauline Njoroge, who is facing cyber harassment accusations filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Recommended articles

Taking to his Twitter account on July 24, Itumbi voiced his disagreement with the state, arguing that the right to publish on social media includes the possibility of making mistakes and sharing incorrect information.

He firmly believes that arresting someone for publishing fake news is not the solution and instead advocates for fact-checking to present the truth.

"Publishing on mainstream and on Social Media includes the right to make mistakes, to get it wrong. On Social media, Fake News cannot be cured by arresting anyone. The best way is to fact-check them and state the right position," Itumbi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Itumbi stands by Jacky Maribe's innocence in high-profile murder case

Itumbi further emphasized that the right to insult, as part of free speech, has been upheld in various civilisations.

He firmly stood his ground, stating that President William Samoei Ruto is not someone who can be harassed on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On this one, with utmost respect to the office of the DPP, I disagree. Ati cyber harassment - President William Samoei Ruto is not someone you can harass on Social Media," he wrote.

The strategist expressed his dissent with the accusations of cyber harassment against Pauline Njoroge, highlighting that he himself has been arrested and charged four times for similar offenses, and each time, he has successfully defended his position.

Dennis Itumbi passionately called for the release of Pauline Njoroge and the dropping of all charges against her.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Itumbi: Ruto’s parallel tallying center employed 55,490 and how tallying was done

He vehemently expressed his disagreement with the path the authorities have taken, stating that it is simply not the way to address such issues.

"Haiwezekani! Nooo. This, I disagree I have been arrested and charged 4 times on this petty law and won. It is simply not the way to go. Apana! Free Pauline Njoroge and if you can drop these charges," he wrote.

Regarding the matter, Dennis Itumbi stated that he had chosen to remain silent until he saw the charge sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

His decision to speak out came after carefully reviewing the charges against Pauline Njoroge, which prompted him to take a firm stance in defense of the blogger.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

I didn't bathe for 3 days - Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

I didn't bathe for 3 days - Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

We have stabilized the economy – Ruto declares debts cannot threaten Kenya again

We have stabilized the economy – Ruto declares debts cannot threaten Kenya again

Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Miguna Miguna's reaction after failing to get shortlisted for DPP job

Miguna Miguna's reaction after failing to get shortlisted for DPP job

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Road Safety Volunteers rider Nyaga

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

The late Kilifi County Chief Officer Rahab Karisa

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday