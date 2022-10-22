Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Itumbi sensationally claimed that the disbanded Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations kidnapped, maimed and killed innocent people, including two Kenya Kwanza election experts identified as Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai who were part of Ruto’s digital campaign team.

Taking to social media, Itumbi linked the elite DCI squad to the disappearance of the duo who jetted into the country to support Ruto’s campaigns, only to be abducted outside Ole Sereni hotel on July 25.

“Asante sana President Ruto for DISBANDING the DCI Elite unit. This was one unit that was literally used to Kidnap, assault, maim and Kill innocent people. They targeted those who supported the election of Ruto as President. Zaid (Sami Kidwai), was such one person,” Itumbi wrote.

Tragic and painful end

The blogger who is a close ally of President William Ruto publicly admitted that the two Indian nationals were part of the Ruto campaign team, adding that he just got to learn of their final painful moments in the hands of the squad.

“Just the other day, I finally got to know their painful last moments in the hands of people whose only mission was to ensure Ruto does NOT become President even if it means killing people. In this case, they killed people whose only mistake was to be our friends. The evidence is disturbing and overwhelming,” Itumbi wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Itumbi, Zaid and Ahmed who went missing missing alongside taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania were kidnapped after a night out along Mombasa road.

"As they left, later that night. They called a cab. Evidence shows them getting into the cab,minutes later, a vehicle, the ones used by the ROGUE DCI Unit blocked the cab. Zaid and Ahmed are dragged into the car. Their cab driver too. One of the men then takes control of the cab.

“The trio is then held in a killer waiting bay - a container used to slaughter Kenyans in a Police station for the last few years. After three days, the trio are put in a vehicle towards Aberdares,” Itumbi added.