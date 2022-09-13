Deputy President Gachagua attacks former President Kenyatta's administration moments after taking oath

Gachagua in his comments accused the Uhuru Kenyatta administration of leaving behind a nation where the economy was in its death bed and one whose debt was ballooning, the deputy president saying that the Ruto administration was going to pick up from where the Kibaki administration left.

The DP said they had reached out to the National Treasury and nothing was in the national basket something he said was a setback.

"The truth of the matter is that we have inherited a dilapidated economy which almost facing shut down. we have a huge task to liberate this country and bring it back to where Kibaki left it," he stated.

Gachagua further hit at the Kenyatta administration saying it had mounted pressure and intimidation on those who did not support the Azimio coalition.

The deputy president however the Ruto government was going to liberate those that had been victims of intimidation.

"I want to tell the people of Kenya that today is a great day. Kenya is now a democratic country. It became a crime to be a friend of William Ruto. You are finally free," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua promised to uphold his position as deputy president as the primary assistant to the president.

"I want to assure you of my commitment from the bottom of my heart to be available to assist you to manage the affairs of our great nation," he stated.

The deputy president earlier blamed his weight to the outgoing government saying constant battles had seen him not attend the gym which was the reason he had gained excess weight.