The Deputy President personally handed the money, contained in a black bag, to Pastor Dorcas, who was tasked with delivering it to the deserving athletes.

In recognition of their outstanding performance during the games held in Berlin, Germany, the team brought home an impressive tally of 15 Gold medals, four Silver medals, and six Bronze medals.

Addressing the team, the Deputy President expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, stating, "It is a holiday, so I will give you Sh3 million in cash and divide it among yourselves. Yangu ni ile special injection ya haraka haraka," which translates to "Mine is the special quick injection."

His words conveyed a sense of urgency and a desire to promptly reward the athletes for their remarkable achievements.

Furthermore, the Deputy President announced that the government would be providing financial rewards to the medalists. Those who clinched a gold medal would receive Sh750,000 each, while the team members who secured a silver medal would receive Sh100,000.

The individual bronze medalists would be awarded Sh500,000, and the team that attained a bronze medal would receive Sh75,000. In total, the government pledged to provide a sum of Sh10.2 million to honor the athletes' accomplishments.

During the luncheon hosted at his home, Deputy President Rigathi commended the team for their remarkable victory, expressing pride in their representation of the country on the global stage.

He emphasized the positive impact that such victories have on Kenya's reputation and tourism industry, stating, "By winning in the global arena, Kenya gets respected across the world, and tourism is boosted."

