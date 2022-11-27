Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Sunday Nation reported that at the centre of it all is the fierce fight for government jobs, resulting into a public outburst by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who cried foul over an alleged plot to shortchange the Mount Kenya region when it comes to government appointments.

Among the positions in focus are the Permanent Secretary and the Chief Administrative secretaries that have attracted a large number of election losers and political strategists from both camps.

The fallout allegedly saw UDA lawmakers from Mount Kenya reject former United Republican Party (URP) Secretary-General and DP Ruto ally Fred Muteti who was among those fronted for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) slots.

Quoting credible sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the publication reported that the stalemate has led to delays by the Public Service Commission in shortlisting candidates for the CAS slot whose applications closed on October 27.

Gachagua breaks addresses alleged fallout with Ruto and tension at State House

Responding to the reports of a fallout, Gachagua accused the opposition of colluding with the media to spread a false narrative and maintained that the Kenya Kwanza marriage is intact.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Ruto administration is solid, is focused on service delivery and will not be distracted by propaganda, innuendos that do not make sense," Gachagua stated at a church service at CITAM Karen,

He defended the head of state from allegations that he is a puppet of Western powers, stating that the world has accepted the Ruto presidency.

"While you were away, the media crafted a narrative that hat William Ruto is a puppet of the West because you are succeeding and the world has accepted you and your leadership.

"We have told them that Ruto has an exclusive mandate from the people of Kenya to engage the West, East, South, North and anybody who means well for this great country," Gachagua stated.

Leaving empty handed and memories of Uhuru-Ruto fallout

The reports are reminiscent of Ruto’s union with Uhuru that ended in a messy fallout during the Jubilee administration’s second term in office, and which the pair consistently denied until it was no longer possible to hide the obvious.

With just a few slots and with a very large number of allies eyeing the same, Ruto and Gachagua have been walking on egg shells.

Leaders from some regions are reportedly getting uneasy after missing out on slots, with an annalysis of PS nominee list revealing that Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Siaya, among other counties left empty handed.