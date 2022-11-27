RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Charles Ouma

The reports are of a fallout are reminiscent of Ruto’s union with Uhuru that ended in a messy fallout during the Jubilee's second term in office, and which was consistently denied until it was no longer possible to deny the obvious.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Even before the Kenya Kwanza duo of President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua marks 100 days in office, reports of tension building up in State House with two rival camps taking shape have surfaced, prompting Gachagua to address the matter.

Sunday Nation reported that at the centre of it all is the fierce fight for government jobs, resulting into a public outburst by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who cried foul over an alleged plot to shortchange the Mount Kenya region when it comes to government appointments.

Among the positions in focus are the Permanent Secretary and the Chief Administrative secretaries that have attracted a large number of election losers and political strategists from both camps.

The fallout allegedly saw UDA lawmakers from Mount Kenya reject former United Republican Party (URP) Secretary-General and DP Ruto ally Fred Muteti who was among those fronted for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) slots.

Quoting credible sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the publication reported that the stalemate has led to delays by the Public Service Commission in shortlisting candidates for the CAS slot whose applications closed on October 27.

Gachagua breaks addresses alleged fallout with Ruto and tension at State House

Responding to the reports of a fallout, Gachagua accused the opposition of colluding with the media to spread a false narrative and maintained that the Kenya Kwanza marriage is intact.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Ruto administration is solid, is focused on service delivery and will not be distracted by propaganda, innuendos that do not make sense," Gachagua stated at a church service at CITAM Karen,

He defended the head of state from allegations that he is a puppet of Western powers, stating that the world has accepted the Ruto presidency.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First lady, Mama Rachel Ruto with other congregants and the clergy at Christ is the Answer Ministries in Karen, Nairobi on Sunday, November 27, 2022
"While you were away, the media crafted a narrative that hat William Ruto is a puppet of the West because you are succeeding and the world has accepted you and your leadership.

"We have told them that Ruto has an exclusive mandate from the people of Kenya to engage the West, East, South, North and anybody who means well for this great country," Gachagua stated.

Leaving empty handed and memories of Uhuru-Ruto fallout

The reports are reminiscent of Ruto’s union with Uhuru that ended in a messy fallout during the Jubilee administration’s second term in office, and which the pair consistently denied until it was no longer possible to hide the obvious.

President William Ruto, First lady, Mama Rachel Ruto with other congregants and the clergy at Christ is the Answer Ministries in Karen, Nairobi on Sunday, November 27, 2022
With just a few slots and with a very large number of allies eyeing the same, Ruto and Gachagua have been walking on egg shells.

Leaders from some regions are reportedly getting uneasy after missing out on slots, with an annalysis of PS nominee list revealing that Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Siaya, among other counties left empty handed.

This is in sharp contrast to Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Meru, Nandi, Nakuru, Tharaka Nithi and other Kenya Kwanza strongholds which scooped several slots in addition to the Cabinet Secretary (CS) positions.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

