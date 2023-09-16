Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

In his speech, Gachagua extended an invitation to Colombian business leaders to visit and invest in Kenya, promising them not only Kenyan hospitality but also the unique opportunity to encounter wild animals such as tigers.

However, it's worth noting that tigers are not native to Kenya or Africa, as they are primarily found in Asian countries.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Why tigers are not present in Africa

There is a widespread belief that tigers, which are believed to have originated in Africa, share a common ancestry with the formidable predators of the African continent.

Researchers suggest that around 2 million years ago, a group of Felidae ventured into Asia and established themselves there.

However, the exact reason for tigers not returning to Africa remains unknown. Some researchers propose that when this group of tigers migrated to Asia, they found the climate and conditions more favorable for their survival and growth.

In contrast, the African continent, with its vast savannahs, may not have been as conducive for tigers as it has been for lions.

Facts about tigers