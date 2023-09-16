The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

Fabian Simiyu

Explore the factual error made by Deputy President Gachagua regarding the presence of tigers in Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua became the subject of online humour yet again, following a confidently delivered but factually incorrect statement during his official trip to Colombia.

Recommended articles

In his speech, Gachagua extended an invitation to Colombian business leaders to visit and invest in Kenya, promising them not only Kenyan hospitality but also the unique opportunity to encounter wild animals such as tigers.

However, it's worth noting that tigers are not native to Kenya or Africa, as they are primarily found in Asian countries.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

There is a widespread belief that tigers, which are believed to have originated in Africa, share a common ancestry with the formidable predators of the African continent.

Researchers suggest that around 2 million years ago, a group of Felidae ventured into Asia and established themselves there.

However, the exact reason for tigers not returning to Africa remains unknown. Some researchers propose that when this group of tigers migrated to Asia, they found the climate and conditions more favorable for their survival and growth.

In contrast, the African continent, with its vast savannahs, may not have been as conducive for tigers as it has been for lions.

ADVERTISEMENT
A tiger lying in water
A tiger lying in water Pulse Live Kenya

READ: World tiger population grows but SE Asia threats 'critical': WWF

  1. Tigers have soft toe pads for silent movement in their habitat. They can travel 6-12 miles while hunting at night and use their stripes as camouflage for stealthy daytime stalking and ambushing prey.
  2. Tigers mainly prey on deer but also eat other animals like wild boars, birds, fish, rodents, and even insects. However, their hunting success rate is only one in ten attempts.
  3. Tigers possess such powerful legs that they can stand upright even after death. In some instances, they've been shot, bled out, and passed away while still standing.
  4. Tiger cubs are born blind, following their mother's scent for survival, and tragically, most don't make it due to hunger, cold, or being eaten by males to allow the tigress to mate.
  5. Tigers usually live 20-25 years, but many don't make it past 20. One example is Machli, who lived to be 19 in Ranthambore National Park. The oldest known Tiger was Flavel, who reached 25 in a Tampa, Florida zoo.
  6. While not the fastest runners, Tigers can sprint at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour, but only for short distances due to their powerful legs.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

It has been a grand disaster - Raila gives verdict on Ruto regime & way forward

It has been a grand disaster - Raila gives verdict on Ruto regime & way forward

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mum 5 years ago

Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mum 5 years ago

Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

Why police suspended Bobi Wine's countrywide mobilisation

Why police suspended Bobi Wine's countrywide mobilisation

Sam Gituku shuts down CS Kuria with live supermarket prices during interview [Video]

Sam Gituku shuts down CS Kuria with live supermarket prices during interview [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)

I couldn't be more proud of me - Charlene Ruto says after latest graduation

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park revenue up by 566.67% despite tourist complaints

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Judiciary announces 961 jobs paying between Sh1,500 to Sh2,000 per day [How to apply]