Deputy President William Ruto received a hostile reception on Monday after he begun to raise his reservations with the tenets of the building Bridges Initiative report.

The crowd which demanded that he stops speaking was triggered once the DP begun to mention former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by name and others who criticized his "wheelbarrow" movement.

"As we discuss inclusivity as leaders, we should have a discussion on how we are going to include the millions of Kenyans who are locked up in poverty and unemployment.

"The real elephant in this whole conversation is what was identified as the winner-takes-all problem. The question I am asking is; have we solved the winner takes-all problem?," the DP posed during his address.