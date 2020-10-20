Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday tackled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the Building Bridges Initiative.

The two leaders were given opportunities to address the nation from the Gusii Stadium where President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the 11th Mashujaa Day celebrations.

During his speech, former PM Odinga stated: "BBI was on half time during COVID-19 we will now move to other parts of the Country because nobody can stop reggae."

In response, DP Ruto cautioned that the BBI "reggae" needed to allow all voices to be heard.

"My friend the former Prime Minister has told us about the reggae which is fine, but I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board," DP Ruto stated.

