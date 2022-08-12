RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

DP Ruto is yet to make any statement in regards to the election

Deputy President William Ruto (right) interacts with Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone, at the Karen Office where he held a meeting with the AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission
For the first time since election day on August 9, Deputy President William Ruto has made a public appearance, albeit from his Karen office.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate on Friday, August 12 held a meeting with the Africa Union and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Election Observer Mission.

According to DP Ruto, the team mainly med up of former Presidents as well as Ambassadors congratulated Kenya and voters for a peaceful election.

The mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone. Others are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Deputy President William Ruto interacts with AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission at the Karen Office where they had a meeting.
Meanwhile, presidential results of the just concluded polls are yet to be announced to the public. However, a scuffle was earlier witnessed at Bomas of Kenya, the National Tallying Centre.

According to IEBC, the presidential agents of both UDA and Azimio One Kenya Alliance clashed over claims of a suspicious gadget sneaked into the room by UDA agents.

The Azimio side protested the presence of the unidentified device leading to interruption of the verification process. Journalists were later kicked out of the auditorium as IEBC officials led by Professor Abdi Guliye called for an urgent meeting with the agents.

Minutes later, the media was allowed back in and the electoral commission gave an update on the arrangement at the Bomas of Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto (4th from right) interacts with AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission at the Karen Office where they had a meeting.
"Only IEBC officials, two agents of each of the presidential candidates and returning officers bringing the results are allowed on the floor of the auditorium. Those coming to Bomas will instead seat at the marked areas of sitting," stated IEBC.

