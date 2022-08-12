Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate on Friday, August 12 held a meeting with the Africa Union and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Election Observer Mission.

According to DP Ruto, the team mainly med up of former Presidents as well as Ambassadors congratulated Kenya and voters for a peaceful election.

The mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone. Others are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

President elect not yet announced

Meanwhile, presidential results of the just concluded polls are yet to be announced to the public. However, a scuffle was earlier witnessed at Bomas of Kenya, the National Tallying Centre.

According to IEBC, the presidential agents of both UDA and Azimio One Kenya Alliance clashed over claims of a suspicious gadget sneaked into the room by UDA agents.

The Azimio side protested the presence of the unidentified device leading to interruption of the verification process. Journalists were later kicked out of the auditorium as IEBC officials led by Professor Abdi Guliye called for an urgent meeting with the agents.

Minutes later, the media was allowed back in and the electoral commission gave an update on the arrangement at the Bomas of Kenya.

