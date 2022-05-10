Ruto gives Sh200K to teenage girl that asked him for Sh50,000 [Video]

Rose Kavindu Mutuku the student raised the issue with the deputy president telling him his mother was not able to raise the required Sh50,000 required for his admission.

Ruto after seeing the admission papers for the girl said he was going to see help her through her secondary education. The DP offered Sh200,000 saying the cash was going to see her through the four years in secondary school.

"You can hear the mother saying this child has not reported to school because school fees have been a challenge. I want to pay her school fees for four years. Go pay and let this young girl study," DP Ruto said.

DP Ruto in Machakos Pulse Live Kenya

The DP insisted that no child should remain at home while others were on with schooling.

The deputy president had taken his campaigns to Machakos county where he traversed the county accompanied by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua alongside other Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders.

The deputy president castigated the Azimio la Umoja leaders for trying to trick emerging parties into signings agreements they had no idea about.

“I want to ask you, do we still have leaders that want to get leaders to sig agreements they have no idea about in this age?” the DP retorted.

Earlier while welcoming Kilifi governor Amason Kingi to his party, the deputy president said the Azimio coalition held their deals in deep secrecy and deceit noting that the Kenya Kwanza coalition was open and transparent.