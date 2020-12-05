Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga were among leaders who attended the burial ceremony of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga at his rural home in Makunda, Kakamega county.

Other prominent figures present at the burial included; ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, his Bungoma counterpart Wycliffe Wangamati, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and a number of MPs from the region.

The late Murunga died on November 14, while being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias.

His burial had been scheduled for November 18, but the plans were later shelved when a woman claiming to have had children with the legislator obtained a court injunction stopping the burial.

Photos

DP Ruto, Raila,Mudavadi and Weta among leaders at MP Ken Murungu’s Burial

DP Ruto, Raila,Mudavadi and Weta among leaders at MP Ken Murungu’s Burial

DP Ruto, Raila,Mudavadi and Weta among leaders at MP Ken Murungu’s Burial