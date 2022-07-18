Desperation as 356,000 teachers apply for only 14,000 TSC slots

The commission re-advertised the vacancies with aim of filling the staffing gap of tutors in schools.

According to TSC, the slots attracted the highest number of applicants, claiming this will demoralize other applicants citing that out of the 356,000 only the top five candidates for each advertised position will be shortlisted.

"System generated applicants list shall be used by the county selection panel to shortlist five applicants for every post advertised," said TSC.

TSC noted that fewer teachers applied for teaching jobs in North Eastern counties which was the main areas the recruitment exercise was set to focus mainly on.

“However, some areas like in the Asal [arid and semi-arid lands] zones might have fewer applicants,” TSC added.

Data released by the Teachers Service Commission's, indicates that the post-primary teaching vacancies drew the most elevated numbers of competitors with 219,311 tutors showing interest in the 4,000 available placements.

The data also details that in the advertised 1,000 new posts for primary school teachers, 136,833 applicants applied for the vacancies.

TSC also was seeking to employ 8,230 teachers to replace those who had resigned from the service through natural attrition. The position was for both primary schools (6,539) and post-primary institutions (1,691) which attracted 327,882 contenders.

The qualified candidates are set to be published on the TSC website this week, as they wait to be interviewed by the TSC recruitment panel.

"Every detail about shortlisted applicants, interviews, dates, and venues shall be published on the Teacher's Service Commission website," the commission stated.