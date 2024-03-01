The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

Amos Robi

As of February 29, Mnyama had reached Bungoma bringing business in the area to a standstill

Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda
Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda
  • For close to two weeks now, the trailer carrying the cargo has traversed different counties, following a select route
  • The journey of 'Mnyama' has become a source of fascination and wonder
  • Kenya Power personnel have stepped in to assist, ensuring that no power lines impede the progress of 'Mnyama' on its journey

Recommended articles

In recent days, Kenyans have been captivated by the sight of a colossal truck and trailer, affectionately dubbed 'Mnyama,' as it embarks on an epic journey towards the Malaba border.

This awe-inspiring spectacle has sparked a frenzy of excitement, with crowds gathering to capture videos and photos of the imposing convoy as it navigates its way through various towns and counties.

As the trailer made its way through each town and shopping center, it caused a temporary halt in activity. People, both pedestrians and bodaboda riders, stopped what they were doing to catch a glimpse of this unusual sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the spectacle is a wide load unmistakably shaped like a massive boat, towering above its surroundings and drawing admiration from all who witness its passage.

Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda
Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

The journey of 'Mnyama' has become a source of fascination and wonder, as it undertakes a meticulously planned route to its final destination.

Originally scheduled to depart from the port of Mombasa on February 8, 2024, and arrive at the Malaba border on March 31, the cargo's journey has taken an unexpected turn, opting for a longer and alternative route to avoid logistical hurdles along the main highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

This deviation from the norm underscores the complexity of transporting such oversized cargo and the need for careful planning to ensure a smooth and safe passage.

Despite the challenges posed by the terrain and urban centres along the way, Kenya Power personnel have stepped in to assist, ensuring that no power lines impede the progress of 'Mnyama' on its journey.

Negotiating winding roads and congested streets, the convoy presses on, determined to reach its destination without incident.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

Faith Odhiambo's Biography: Education, legal career, & becoming LSK president

Faith Odhiambo's Biography: Education, legal career, & becoming LSK president

Former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies at 98

Former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies at 98

KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

Sifuna, Sakaja exchange words in Senate grilling session [Video]

Sifuna, Sakaja exchange words in Senate grilling session [Video]

Senator Tabitha Karanja tears into Governor Susan Kihika in Senate [Video]

Senator Tabitha Karanja tears into Governor Susan Kihika in Senate [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

A collage of Lang'ata Police Station and Velji Jayaben Jayeshikumar the wife of Jayesh Kumar Kanji

Wife confesses her role in businessman Jayesh Kumar's murder

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi

I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms - CS Kindiki says on passport delays