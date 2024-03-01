Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

In recent days, Kenyans have been captivated by the sight of a colossal truck and trailer, affectionately dubbed 'Mnyama,' as it embarks on an epic journey towards the Malaba border.

This awe-inspiring spectacle has sparked a frenzy of excitement, with crowds gathering to capture videos and photos of the imposing convoy as it navigates its way through various towns and counties.

As the trailer made its way through each town and shopping center, it caused a temporary halt in activity. People, both pedestrians and bodaboda riders, stopped what they were doing to catch a glimpse of this unusual sight.

At the heart of the spectacle is a wide load unmistakably shaped like a massive boat, towering above its surroundings and drawing admiration from all who witness its passage.

Mnyama wide load being transported to Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

The journey of 'Mnyama' has become a source of fascination and wonder, as it undertakes a meticulously planned route to its final destination.

Originally scheduled to depart from the port of Mombasa on February 8, 2024, and arrive at the Malaba border on March 31, the cargo's journey has taken an unexpected turn, opting for a longer and alternative route to avoid logistical hurdles along the main highways.

This deviation from the norm underscores the complexity of transporting such oversized cargo and the need for careful planning to ensure a smooth and safe passage.

Despite the challenges posed by the terrain and urban centres along the way, Kenya Power personnel have stepped in to assist, ensuring that no power lines impede the progress of 'Mnyama' on its journey.