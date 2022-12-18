ADVERTISEMENT
Details of Azimio succession plan and scheme to send Ruto home in 2027

Charles Ouma

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is at the center of the plans with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta set to exit as Azimio council chairman

File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga
File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga

Four months after losing the presidential election to Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja has embarked on an elaborate succession plan and preparation for 2027 elections.

Jubilee politician allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who also serves as the Azimio Council chairman confirmed that Raila Odinga is at the center of these plans and is still the preferred candidate to face off with president Ruto in 2027 elections.

The leaders, led by Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni maintained that they will support the former Prime Minister in the contest unless he pulls out of the race voluntarily.

“For now, a lot will depend on the party leader, Raila. I can tell you if he decides to run, some of us will support him. If he decides to support somebody else, we will all follow. He is the leader so we will all be looking up to him to provide leadership and the guidance in terms of the next dispensation.” Murathe said.

David Murathe
David Murathe Pulse Live Kenya

Having Odinga at the center of the 2027 contest could however ruffle a few feathers in Azimio with a long line up of politicians hoping that the former Prime Minister will back them in the race.

Among those who are keen on contesting for the presidency are Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Wycliffe Oparanya.

“Certainly, there would be more people announcing their plans to run in 2027. The fact that Mr Wamalwa and others want to run does not take away the fact that Raila remains our preferred presidential candidate.” Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni explained.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga who is currently aged 77 years will be 82 in 2027 when the country will hold the next general election.

Kalonzo is reportedly eyeing the party leader position (currently held by Odinga) and lobbying for the former Prime Minister to ascend to the Azimio council chairmanship when retired president Uhuru Kenyatta resigns.

