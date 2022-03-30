Matiang'i meets Interpol President in Nairobi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, told members of the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) that Kenya was especially keen to deepen partnerships in the fight against terrorism, radicalisation and the trafficking of drugs, human beings and counterfeits.

“Kenya is cooperating with international partners to fight Transnational Organized Crime, including the Regional Operation Centre Khartoum (ROCK). We will continue working closely with our neighbours to better protect our citizens,” he said.

This is the first time Kenya is hosting the meeting whose agenda is the review of the strategic, operational and tactical cooperation among member states’ police units.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai is the current AFRIPOL chair.

Matiang’i also said the country is keen to operationalise AFRIPOL, adding that the Kenyan office at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi is already running, having benefited from Interpol’s support.

The CS urged member countries to pool resources in intelligence-gathering and information sharing and harmonise border-monitoring policies to counter emerging security threats.

“Combating international crime is an expensive undertaking. Rising transnational crime and the complex nature of some of it obliges governments to allocate more resources to security budgets. Spending more on intelligence gathering, policy reforms, costly equipment and more officers for strategic deployment has become inevitable,” he said.

Interpol President, Major-General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, who also addressed the meeting, urged more joint AFRIPOL-Interpol operations.

In another meeting with CS Matiang’i at Harambee House, Major-Gen Al-Raisi promised to raise the share of Africa’s consumption of intelligence sourced from Interpol to at least 20% from the current 1%.

The Interpol president who hails from the United Arab Emirates also pledged to end the current under-representation of Africans in the global police agency by ensuring more African security officers are recruited into its ranks.

Kenya actively supported the candidature of Major-Gen Al-Raisi for the four-year term elective post and hopes to benefit from his leadership through favourable opportunities for partnership.

He noted that Interpol had netted successes including in Operation FlashIPPA which resulted in 2,000 arrests and the seizure of 12 million illicit products in an exercise that involved 20 countries participating.