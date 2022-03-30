RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i meets Interpol President in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Major-General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi is the president of Interpol and the inspector general of the United Arab Emirates interior ministry

Details of CS Fred Matiang'i meeting with Interpol President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi
Details of CS Fred Matiang'i meeting with Interpol President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi

A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday, with Kenya pledging to strengthen its collaboration with Interpol and regional police pacts to fight organised transnational crime.

Recommended articles

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, told members of the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) that Kenya was especially keen to deepen partnerships in the fight against terrorism, radicalisation and the trafficking of drugs, human beings and counterfeits.

Kenya is cooperating with international partners to fight Transnational Organized Crime, including the Regional Operation Centre Khartoum (ROCK). We will continue working closely with our neighbours to better protect our citizens,” he said.

A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday
A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday Pulse Live Kenya

This is the first time Kenya is hosting the meeting whose agenda is the review of the strategic, operational and tactical cooperation among member states’ police units.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai is the current AFRIPOL chair.

Matiang’i also said the country is keen to operationalise AFRIPOL, adding that the Kenyan office at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi is already running, having benefited from Interpol’s support.

The CS urged member countries to pool resources in intelligence-gathering and information sharing and harmonise border-monitoring policies to counter emerging security threats.

A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday
A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday Pulse Live Kenya

Combating international crime is an expensive undertaking. Rising transnational crime and the complex nature of some of it obliges governments to allocate more resources to security budgets. Spending more on intelligence gathering, policy reforms, costly equipment and more officers for strategic deployment has become inevitable,” he said.

Interpol President, Major-General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, who also addressed the meeting, urged more joint AFRIPOL-Interpol operations.

In another meeting with CS Matiang’i at Harambee House, Major-Gen Al-Raisi promised to raise the share of Africa’s consumption of intelligence sourced from Interpol to at least 20% from the current 1%.

The Interpol president who hails from the United Arab Emirates also pledged to end the current under-representation of Africans in the global police agency by ensuring more African security officers are recruited into its ranks.

A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday
A meeting of Africa’s police chiefs kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya actively supported the candidature of Major-Gen Al-Raisi for the four-year term elective post and hopes to benefit from his leadership through favourable opportunities for partnership.

He noted that Interpol had netted successes including in Operation FlashIPPA which resulted in 2,000 arrests and the seizure of 12 million illicit products in an exercise that involved 20 countries participating.

Similarly, Operation Golden Strike involving 23 African and Asian countries led to the seizure of 50 rhino horns, four tonnes of ivory, half tonnes of pangolin and the arrest of more than 100 suspects.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC reveal Moses Kuria risks being barred from elections

IEBC reveal Moses Kuria risks being barred from elections

Matiang'i meets Interpol President in Nairobi

Matiang'i meets Interpol President in Nairobi

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Couple arrested in connection with murder of 3-year-old

Couple arrested in connection with murder of 3-year-old

British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

Police Spokesperson assures Kenyans of security in event-packed April month

Police Spokesperson assures Kenyans of security in event-packed April month

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

Trending

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Education CS George Magoha during a tour of Kisumu and Vihiga counties

Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila's Karen home

Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Education CS George Magoha