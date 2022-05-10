Autopsy reveals how Baby Beverly died in her parents' hands

Robinson Musyoki and Rose Muteti who was the child’s step mother were arrested after new details emerged linking the couple to the death of their daughter Beverly Mumo.

“After conducting fresh investigations into the murder, which had earlier been dismissed as the work of powers of darkness, the homicide experts opened a fresh can of worms linking the two to the murder most foul and arrested them yesterday at Emali, in Makueni county,” the DCI stated.

According to Naomi Kiamba, Beverly’s biological mother, she was informed by her ex-husband of her daughter’s death and told it was due to illness, however a report by the government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor contradicted the allegation of the child’s father.

“A report issued then by the chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, indicated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, giving inference that the child died due to injuries consistent to a case of child abuse,” Johansen’s report indicated.

The fresh details from the investigation further unravel that Beverly Muteti’s 11-year-old brother who was a key witness to his sister’s death case received threats if he disclosed what transpired before her death.

Prior to the divorce between Robinson and Naomi, life was rosy with the couple staunch loving couple who even took part in church activities. A sudden change in Robinson’s behavior which involved drinking alcohol pushed the marriage to falling apart.

A children’s court ordered that Robinson stay with the children for a month before handing them over to their mother, Robinson however remarried and ceased to pick his ex-wife’s calls forcing her to seek legal intervention.

“Unknown to her, Robinson had married another woman and moved in with her in an unknown location. Naomi went back to court on December, 16, 2019 and obtained a warrant of arrest against Robinson which was served to the OCS Industrial Area police station. Robinson was nowhere to be found until almost a year later, when he called Naomi with the devastating news of their daughter’s demise,” the DCI said.