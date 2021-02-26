United States president Joe Biden on Friday called President Uhuru Kenyatta to talk about the close working relationship between the two nations.

In a statement from the White House, Biden commended Kenya’s leadership in the Horn of Africa and commitment to the fight terrorism, economic growth, climate change and sustainable development.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of the strong bilateral ties and the commitment to continue working together to support regional peace and security.

“President Biden and Kenyatta discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access.

The leaders also discussed the need for cooperation on other matters of regional stability,” read the statement.