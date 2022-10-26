Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Kindiki, an accomplished legal scholar, hails from a family of nine children that has produced at least five professors.

The incoming CS and his four other brothers all have PhDs, while their sisters have at least a Masters's degree each and are at different stages of working on their PhDs.

Prof Kithure Kindiki

In 2002 he graduated with a PhD in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

In 2000, he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

In 1998, Kindiki graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Moi University, Kenya. He also attended the Advocates' Post-Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies (Kenya School of Law, 2001).

This is usually a requirement in Kenya for one to qualify as an advocate after completing a bachelor's degree in law.

Prof Jonah Nyaga Kindiki

He earned his PhD from The University of Birmingham, UK in 2004. He is a Full Professor of International Education and Policy at the School of Education at Moi University.

Nyaga has 116 publications and has supervised 40 PhDs and 174 Masters Degree candidates to completion.

He is the former coordinator of various educational programmes, Head of the Department of Educational Management and Policy Studies, Dean of the School of Education and Project Leader for the East and South African-German Centre of Excellence in Educational Research Methodologies and Management (CERM-ESA).

Prof Stephen Kithinji Kindiki

He is a professor at Daystar University’s Department of Languages and Performing Arts.

He has taught English Grammar, Phonology, First and Second Language Acquisition, Sociolinguistics and Psycholinguistics.

He also has a passion for Morphology, Semantics/Pragmatics, Forensic Linguistics, Intercultural Studies, Translation and Interpretation Studies.

Among his greatest literary influences include Prof Kimbo-Sure, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka and Prof. J. S. Mbiti.

Prof Isaiah Iguna Kindiki

He is the second most famous in the family after his brother, Kithure, because of his dalliance with politics.

Isiah is the Vice Chancellor & CEO of KCA University. He is Professor of Soil Science with over 28 years of teaching & research experience, 19 of which he has served at senior level in university management.

He holds a PhD in Soil Science, MSc in Soil Science, BSc in Agriculture and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education and Training.

