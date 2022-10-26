RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Denis Mwangi

Kithure Kindiki and his 4 brothers are all professors, while their 4 sisters are at different stages of working on their PhDs.

A collage of Kithinji Kindiki, Kithure Kindiki and Isaiah Iguna Kindiki
A collage of Kithinji Kindiki, Kithure Kindiki and Isaiah Iguna Kindiki

Incoming Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, just like his predecessor, Dr Fred Matiang’i has extensive academic experience.

Read Also

Kindiki, an accomplished legal scholar, hails from a family of nine children that has produced at least five professors.

The incoming CS and his four other brothers all have PhDs, while their sisters have at least a Masters's degree each and are at different stages of working on their PhDs.

In 2002 he graduated with a PhD in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

In 2000, he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Kithure Kindiki appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 18, 2022
Kithure Kindiki appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 18, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In 1998, Kindiki graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Moi University, Kenya. He also attended the Advocates' Post-Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies (Kenya School of Law, 2001).

This is usually a requirement in Kenya for one to qualify as an advocate after completing a bachelor's degree in law.

He earned his PhD from The University of Birmingham, UK in 2004. He is a Full Professor of International Education and Policy at the School of Education at Moi University.

Nyaga has 116 publications and has supervised 40 PhDs and 174 Masters Degree candidates to completion.

Jonah Nyaga Kindiki
Jonah Nyaga Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

He is the former coordinator of various educational programmes, Head of the Department of Educational Management and Policy Studies, Dean of the School of Education and Project Leader for the East and South African-German Centre of Excellence in Educational Research Methodologies and Management (CERM-ESA).

He is a professor at Daystar University’s Department of Languages and Performing Arts.

He has taught English Grammar, Phonology, First and Second Language Acquisition, Sociolinguistics and Psycholinguistics.

He also has a passion for Morphology, Semantics/Pragmatics, Forensic Linguistics, Intercultural Studies, Translation and Interpretation Studies.

Among his greatest literary influences include Prof Kimbo-Sure, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka and Prof. J. S. Mbiti.

He is the second most famous in the family after his brother, Kithure, because of his dalliance with politics.

Isiah is the Vice Chancellor & CEO of KCA University. He is Professor of Soil Science with over 28 years of teaching & research experience, 19 of which he has served at senior level in university management.

He holds a PhD in Soil Science, MSc in Soil Science, BSc in Agriculture and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education and Training.

He holds a PhD in Political Economy and Development from University College London, and the 2004 Second Place Medal for Outstanding Research on Development of the Global Development Network.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Senator Karen Nyamu at the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role