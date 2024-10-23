The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of late-night fire that razed down Equity Bank in Othaya

Equity Bank has confirmed that there was a fire at its Othaya branch located in Nyeri County. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 23, and was reported to have started at around 1:30 AM.

In a statement on October 23, the bank provided details about the incident, noting that the fire was triggered by an alarm from the fire detection system.

Upon receiving the alert, Wells Fargo, the Nyeri fire department, and local police responded promptly to the scene. Their quick action helped to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.

The bank expressed its gratitude to the emergency services for their rapid response and assistance during the incident. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, and the situation has been managed effectively.

"To our esteemed customers, we wish to notify you that there was a fire incident at our Othaya Branch, which was reported at 1.30 a.m. following a fire detector alarm. Wells Fargo responded, the Nyeri fire department and local police were notified and responded. The fire has been put out," read the statement in part."

In light of the fire, Equity Bank has advised its Othaya branch customers on how to access banking services during this disruption.

Customers are encouraged to visit alternative branches, specifically the Kiria-ini, Nyeri, or Mukurweini branches, where they can continue to access their banking needs.

Additionally, the bank has highlighted various digital options available for customers to manage their accounts. They can use the following methods:

  • USSD Code: Dial *247#
  • Equitel
  • Mobile App
  • Online Banking
  • Cards or ATMs

These options ensure that customers can still conduct their banking activities without significant disruption, despite the fire incident at the Othaya branch.

Equity Bank reassured its esteemed customers that their safety and service continuity remain a top priority.

The bank is committed to providing reliable banking services, even in the face of unforeseen events like this fire.

As the situation develops, Equity Bank will continue to keep its customers informed about any changes to branch operations or available services.

Customers are encouraged to stay updated through the bank’s official communication channels.

