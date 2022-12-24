Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has opened up on his relationship with his predecessor, Fred Matiangi and a special request that the former CS made when he reached out on phone.
Kindiki confirmed during an interview on Citizen TV that he enjoys a cordial relationship with Matiang’i who has called him on at least two occasions.
The Interior CS explained that on the two occasions, Matiang’i reached out about work at the ministry and offered meaningful suggestions.
He added that the former CS has some projects close to his heart which he wishes to see implemented by the current Kenya Kwanza regime.
"We have spoken severally on various matters and my predecessor has certain ideas that he thinks he had initiated and would want to see the light of day," Kindiki stated.
"Once or twice he has called me on national issues about what we are doing and he has given me good suggestions.
"We are in communication with Matiang'i and we wish him well in his new chapter," he added.
Matiang’I was among CSs in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration who were accused of engaging in politics and campaigning for Azimio’s Raila Odinga against the law.
He handed over to Kindiki on November 01, 2022 after President William Ruto took over and unveiled his cabinet and has since maintained a low profile.
