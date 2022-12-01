Details of Ruto's meeting with Atwoli at State House

Atwoli was part of a delegation of members from the Luhya community that paid Ruto a visit.

The delegation included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, former Kakamega Governor Cleophas Malala and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

The long-serving Cotu boss said that he also had time to discuss the ratification of ILO Convention 190 and outsourcing of labour.

The ILO Convention 190 recognizes the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

“This morning I paid a courtesy call to President William Ruto whereby we held discussions on Kenya's ratification of ILO C190 and outsourcing of labour.

“I also sought an appointment with the Head of State to meet and share with all Cotu -affiliated general secretaries,” he said after the meeting.

He has been a member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, since 2008.

Atwoli was recently re-elected Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) for the fourth term in November.

The labour union leader expressed his gratitude to his trade union colleagues worldwide for their continued trust in him to serve them.

“The position you have just bestowed on me this morning isn’t an easy one, you are sending me to war, to fight for working men and women wherever they are in the world, am only your soldier whose actions will always come from you, the commanders, and I will stand for your interests and put up my life for you always,” he said.