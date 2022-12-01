Details of Ruto's meeting with Atwoli at State House

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto and Atwoli have forged a working relationship despite the latter having fiercely campaigned against him

President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022.
President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022.

President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022.

Atwoli was part of a delegation of members from the Luhya community that paid Ruto a visit.

The delegation included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, former Kakamega Governor Cleophas Malala and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022.
President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

The long-serving Cotu boss said that he also had time to discuss the ratification of ILO Convention 190 and outsourcing of labour.

The ILO Convention 190 recognizes the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

This morning I paid a courtesy call to President William Ruto whereby we held discussions on Kenya's ratification of ILO C190 and outsourcing of labour.

I also sought an appointment with the Head of State to meet and share with all Cotu -affiliated general secretaries,” he said after the meeting.

President William Ruto meets with leaders from the Luhya community at State House, on December 1, 2022
President William Ruto meets with leaders from the Luhya community at State House, on December 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He has been a member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, since 2008.

Atwoli was recently re-elected Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) for the fourth term in November.

The labour union leader expressed his gratitude to his trade union colleagues worldwide for their continued trust in him to serve them.

The position you have just bestowed on me this morning isn’t an easy one, you are sending me to war, to fight for working men and women wherever they are in the world, am only your soldier whose actions will always come from you, the commanders, and I will stand for your interests and put up my life for you always,” he said.

With over 200 million members from 163 countries, ITUC is the largest trade union federation in the world.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

