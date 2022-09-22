Details of the annual Nairobi festival announced by Governor Sakaja

Speaking when he met officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Governor Sakaja said the Nairobi Festival will be held after the December 12 Jamhuri Day celebrations and will be celebrating food, the arts, matatu art awards, as well as exhibitions on designated city streets.

“In December, we will set aside some streets to display culture, food, creativity, have the nganya awards for the best-done matatus, have rugby, football and basketball tournaments and many other activities,” he said.

Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the woes of content creators, Sakaja said his administration was going to review the laws which shove content creators forcing them to cough up to Sh5,000 a day to shoot for a single day.

Governor said there was the need for business persons in the city to engage in business and not spend their time looking for compliance for their businesses.

“When we say we want to be pro-business it is not just passive to stop harassment of traders but we want to be proactive to facilitate and promote. Businesspeople should spend more time doing business and not chasing compliance issues,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the announcement by the county boss, musician Akothee urged the governor Sakaja to have artists invited to the festival and be paid.

"And let them invite and pay all Kenyan artists to entertain the public," Akothee wrote on Instagram.