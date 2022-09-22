RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of the annual Nairobi festival announced by Governor Sakaja

Amos Robi

The annual festival will see Nairobians celebrate food, arts, matatu culture and different exhibitions

Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting with Nairobi nominated MCAs on Wednesday September 21, 2022.
Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting with Nairobi nominated MCAs on Wednesday September 21, 2022.

Nairobians should brace themselves for an annual festival as the capital city celebrates the Vibe of the city, Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced.

Speaking when he met officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Governor Sakaja said the Nairobi Festival will be held after the December 12 Jamhuri Day celebrations and will be celebrating food, the arts, matatu art awards, as well as exhibitions on designated city streets.

“In December, we will set aside some streets to display culture, food, creativity, have the nganya awards for the best-done matatus, have rugby, football and basketball tournaments and many other activities,” he said.

READ: Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Governor Johnson Sakaja after getting a courtesy call from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday September 22, 2022
Governor Johnson Sakaja after getting a courtesy call from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday September 22, 2022 Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the woes of content creators, Sakaja said his administration was going to review the laws which shove content creators forcing them to cough up to Sh5,000 a day to shoot for a single day.

Governor said there was the need for business persons in the city to engage in business and not spend their time looking for compliance for their businesses.

“When we say we want to be pro-business it is not just passive to stop harassment of traders but we want to be proactive to facilitate and promote. Businesspeople should spend more time doing business and not chasing compliance issues,” he said.

READ: Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the announcement by the county boss, musician Akothee urged the governor Sakaja to have artists invited to the festival and be paid.

"And let them invite and pay all Kenyan artists to entertain the public," Akothee wrote on Instagram.

Sakaja said he was looking to work closely with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to see the growth of the economy in the city.

