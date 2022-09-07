Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Photos of the meeting surfaced online on Wednesday morning, showing President Kenyatta in a jolly mood as he interacted with Odinga and his close allies.

Uhuru’s eldest son Jomo Kenyatta was also present during the visit that also featured Siaya Governor James Orengo, Prof Makau Mutua, Winnie Odinga, Ida Odinga, and lawyer Paul Mwangi among others.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to highly placed sources at the meeting, Uhuru and Odinga discuss the election, the Supreme Court judgment and other matters of national interest.

The two also discussed the next steps to take after President-elect William Ruto’s election was upheld.

Both leaders disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement but said that they would accept the outcome, with Kenyatta promising a smooth handover process.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru released a recorded statement from State House saying that despite not agreeing with the judgement, Kenya’s democracy had come of age.

He, however, conspicuously failed to mention his successor's name or congratulate him directly, only choosing to acknowledge all the leaders who had won in their respective elections.

"I want to wish well all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve," Uhuru said.

While acknowledging the Supreme Court judgement, President Kenyatta chose to steer clear of Ruto’s victory, only referring to Ruto’s election as the “results announced by the IEBC”.

In his criticism of the Supreme Court decision, the president questioned independent institutions’ lack of consistency.