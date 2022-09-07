RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru was accompanied by his first born Jomo Kenyatta

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Raila Odinga at his home in Karen on Tuesday night, according to sources close to the two leaders.

Photos of the meeting surfaced online on Wednesday morning, showing President Kenyatta in a jolly mood as he interacted with Odinga and his close allies.

Uhuru’s eldest son Jomo Kenyatta was also present during the visit that also featured Siaya Governor James Orengo, Prof Makau Mutua, Winnie Odinga, Ida Odinga, and lawyer Paul Mwangi among others.

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

According to highly placed sources at the meeting, Uhuru and Odinga discuss the election, the Supreme Court judgment and other matters of national interest.

The two also discussed the next steps to take after President-elect William Ruto’s election was upheld.

Both leaders disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement but said that they would accept the outcome, with Kenyatta promising a smooth handover process.

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen
Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru released a recorded statement from State House saying that despite not agreeing with the judgement, Kenya’s democracy had come of age.

He, however, conspicuously failed to mention his successor's name or congratulate him directly, only choosing to acknowledge all the leaders who had won in their respective elections.

"I want to wish well all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve," Uhuru said.

While acknowledging the Supreme Court judgement, President Kenyatta chose to steer clear of Ruto’s victory, only referring to Ruto’s election as the “results announced by the IEBC”.

In his criticism of the Supreme Court decision, the president questioned independent institutions’ lack of consistency.

The outgoing head of state seemed to be comparing the Supreme Court's nullification of his win in 2017 with William Ruto's win that was upheld in 2022.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

