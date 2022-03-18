RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Uhuru's meeting with Prince Edward at State House

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Prince Edward, the son of Queen Elizabeth II is on a visit to Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta with His Royal Highness Prince Edward at State House on March 17, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta with His Royal Highness Prince Edward at State House on March 17, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a busy Thursday afternoon when he held talks with visiting His Royal Highness Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Justin Trudeau of Canada.

President Kenyatta first hosted the visiting Prince Edward at State House.

During the meeting, Queen Elizabeth II's son commended President Kenyatta for his commitment to championing the needs of young people around the world through the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets His Royal Highness Prince Edward at State House on March 17, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta meets His Royal Highness Prince Edward at State House on March 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The award was founded in 1956 by the late Prince Phillip to empower young people between the ages of 14 and 24 through non-formal education.

President Kenyatta and Prince Edward also discussed the President’s Award Kenya, a self-development programme that equips young people across the country with positive life skills to make a difference for themselves, their communities, country and the world.

The President’s Award Kenya is a member of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Association and has over 100,000 young people drawn from 750 schools, universities, middle-level colleges, youth groups, rehabilitation centres and open award centres across the country participating.

Later in the afternoon, the head of state held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan who updated him on the situation following Wednesday’s devastating earthquake.

Officials say a massive earthquake that struck north-east Japan killed at least two people and wounded 160 others.

Two million households lost electricity at first, and a bullet train derailed, although no passengers were injured.

The two leaders also discussed the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) that will be hosted by Tunisia in August 2022.

President Kenyatta also held another separate call with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

During the conversation, Uhuru lauded the enhanced bilateral ties between Kenya and Canada.

President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Trudeau also discussed trade between the two countries as well as peace and security in the Horn of Africa among other matters of importance to Kenya and Canada.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a past meeting
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

