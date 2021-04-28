Details of Uhuru’s meeting with U.S Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

In a statement by State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken discussed trade and investment opportunities, touching on the untapped potential held by the Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“Also discussed was Kenya's elevated role in regional peace and security as a member of the UN Security Council. Other matters discussed by President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken were human rights, refugees, health and climate change,” stated Kanze.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the United State’s commitment to working with Kenya to advance shared interests in democracy, human rights, economic ties, anti-corruption, refugees and their host communities, global health, regional security, and climate change for the benefit of the American and Kenyan people.

President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties and forging a strong partnership with the United States of America.