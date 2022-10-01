RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Charles Ouma

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained a low profile

President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022
Former president, Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained a low profile after handing over power to his successor, President William Ruto on September 13, 2022.

Uhuru reportedly went on vacation shortly after handing over power to his successor.

He quietly jetted out of the country to take some time off after intensive campaigns that saw his preferred candidate, Raila Odinga defeated by Ruto.

Well-placed sources privy to the former head of state’s itinerary divulged that he proceeded on a vacation to contemplate his next course of action before taking up his appointment by Ruto as the peace envoy in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The former head of state’s confidant who did not reveal his vacation destination added that it was important for Uhuru to relax and free his mind after the August 9 polls aftermath.

It remains unclear if the former president was accompanied by his family or any confidant, with his trip escaping the attention of the press.

Giving Ruto space

The Azimio Coalition patron has been missing in action, skipping key party events, including a thanksgiving party organised by Raila Odinga at Safari Park on Thursday, September 29.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, looks on as his successor, William Ruto, lifts a sword at his inauguration ceremony on September 13, 2022
He was also conspicuously absent at Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting, held in Athi River on September 16.

The confidant explained that "Kenyatta skipped to avoid creating a perception that he is still in a campaign mood".

Insiders hold that the former president is keen on not crossing paths with his successor and giving him (Ruto) space to lead the country and tackle a number of challenges facing the nation.

