Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Uhuru reportedly went on vacation shortly after handing over power to his successor.

He quietly jetted out of the country to take some time off after intensive campaigns that saw his preferred candidate, Raila Odinga defeated by Ruto.

Well-placed sources privy to the former head of state’s itinerary divulged that he proceeded on a vacation to contemplate his next course of action before taking up his appointment by Ruto as the peace envoy in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The former head of state’s confidant who did not reveal his vacation destination added that it was important for Uhuru to relax and free his mind after the August 9 polls aftermath.

It remains unclear if the former president was accompanied by his family or any confidant, with his trip escaping the attention of the press.

Giving Ruto space

The Azimio Coalition patron has been missing in action, skipping key party events, including a thanksgiving party organised by Raila Odinga at Safari Park on Thursday, September 29.

He was also conspicuously absent at Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting, held in Athi River on September 16.

The confidant explained that "Kenyatta skipped to avoid creating a perception that he is still in a campaign mood".