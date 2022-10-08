Photo of Uhuru's life in retirement emerges

While Azimio la Umoja leader One Kenya Alliance Raila Odinga and his family flew to Zanzibar, Kenyatta’s whereabouts remained largely unknown, with reports claiming he left the country for a short vacation.

He seems to have returned to the country according to a post by UK Member of Parliament for Reading West Alok Sharma.

Sharma, who is also the Cop26 President travelled to Kenya and has held meetings with top leaders including President William Ruto and his predecessor.

On Friday, October 7, he shared a photo of the meeting with President Kenyatta who is also the Global Champion for Africa Adaptation.

“Great to speak to Uhuru Kenyatta Global Champion for Africa Adaptation. We discussed the urgent need for countries to implement COP26 adaptation finance commitments. I look forward to working together to strengthen resilience in climate-vulnerable countries,” he said.

The UK MP also met with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi where the head of state confirmed Kenya’s commitment to green energy.

“Thank you President William Ruto for an excellent meeting and your strong commitment and leadership on clean energy - 100% clean energy in Kenya by 2030. I look forward to working with you and your team on the road to COP27 renewed Kenya-UK cooperation,” he said.

Uhuru had managed to escape the attention of the press until recently when he declined an invitation to attend the African Union peace talks on the Ethiopia crisis.

The talks had been organised by AU Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat in South Africa on Saturday, October 8 and Kenyatta was listed as one of the facilitators alongside South Africa's former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

In a letter to the AU chair, Kenyatta said that the date set for the talks clashed with his schedule and would not attend.

“Regrettably, I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022, in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule.

“However, in the interim and as you consider the possibility of another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited,” the retired president wrote.

He said the clarification would go a long way in helping him prepare for his engagement and participation.

The retired head of state expressed his hope that among the most urgent issues the parties will deliberate on is the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostility between Ethiopia and Tigray.