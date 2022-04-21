Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

A photo of the obituary announcement has now gone viral, with many Kenyans on social media commenting about an unusual text included on the notice.

“Mueni has now been reunited with her beloved father Anthony and her partner in crime, Peter (brother) and they can get up to their typical mischief where they left off,” read the announcement in part.

Kenyans are divided on the meaning behind the excerpt, with a section of netizens claiming that the death and funeral notice was insensitive.

Others, however, were of the opinion that the author was being comical, arguing that the text meant that the two siblings were bosom buddies.

It has also emerged that the family patriarch was one of the architects behind the design of the infamous Nyayo House.

Initially, Nyayo House was Nairobi's provincial headquarters and administrative heart of the city under the name Nairobi House.

For many years, it was the second tallest structure behind the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

In a 2003 interview, the architect said that Nyayo House, which was marred with cases of torture perpetrated by the government, was not initially designed as a torture chamber.

He said that the soundproof and waterproof rooms that would become the primary torture chambers were designed for the safe storage of crucial government documents.