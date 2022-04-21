RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Denis Mwangi

Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho was the daughter of ex-government Chief Architect and designer of the infamous Nyayo House

The family of former government Chief Architect Anthony Athanas Ngotho posted an obituary notice about the death of his daughter Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho on Wednesday April 20, 2022.

A photo of the obituary announcement has now gone viral, with many Kenyans on social media commenting about an unusual text included on the notice.

Mueni has now been reunited with her beloved father Anthony and her partner in crime, Peter (brother) and they can get up to their typical mischief where they left off,” read the announcement in part.

Kenyans are divided on the meaning behind the excerpt, with a section of netizens claiming that the death and funeral notice was insensitive.

Others, however, were of the opinion that the author was being comical, arguing that the text meant that the two siblings were bosom buddies.

It has also emerged that the family patriarch was one of the architects behind the design of the infamous Nyayo House.

Initially, Nyayo House was Nairobi's provincial headquarters and administrative heart of the city under the name Nairobi House.

For many years, it was the second tallest structure behind the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

A photo of Nyayo House in Nairobi
A photo of Nyayo House in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In a 2003 interview, the architect said that Nyayo House, which was marred with cases of torture perpetrated by the government, was not initially designed as a torture chamber.

He said that the soundproof and waterproof rooms that would become the primary torture chambers were designed for the safe storage of crucial government documents.

Ngotho maintained that they were poorly ventilated since individuals were not supposed to spend lengthy periods of time there.

Denis Mwangi

