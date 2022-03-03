RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of DP Ruto's meeting at US White House

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto is expected to arrive at the White House on Thursday

Deputy President William Ruto arriving at a past state function
Deputy President William Ruto arriving at a past state function

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to arrive at the White House in the United States on Thursday afternoon for a meeting.

According to a statement from DP Ruto’s campaign spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the DP is scheduled to meet with members of the US National Security Council.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee hosted the deputy president at the U.S. State Department in Washington, DC.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee hosted the DP William Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC
US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee hosted the DP William Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC Pulse Live Kenya

During the meeting, she assured that the US government would help Kenya in safeguarding democracy and advocating a free and fair election in August 2022.

In the bilateral meeting discussing the US - Kenya Strategic Partnership, Deputy President William Ruto urged the U.S and Kenya's other traditional friends to sustain their longstanding support to Kenya's democratization and the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election.

He further underscored Kenya's position as an anchor state for peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa region but cautioned against political and economic exclusion that threatens the country's revered status in the region, two issues he termed as core in the August 2022 election,” read the statement from Hussein Mohammed.

Ruto, together with his Kenya Kwanza colleague Musalia Mudavadi, also promised a peaceful election while assuring the US of consistent and robust bilateral relations between the two nations.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee hosted the DP William Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC
US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee hosted the DP William Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC Pulse Live Kenya

The bilateral talks were also attended by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Garissa Town MP Adan Duale and former Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba.

Hussein Mohammed also disclosed that the US government commended Kenya for its stand on Ukraine at the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Ruto granted an interview to Loyola University's Karson Institute founder, Dr Kaye Wise Whitehead where he spoke about his concerns on the upcoming election.

Dr Wise got to ask the 2022 presidential hopeful a question she had been holding in anticipation of their first interaction.

"I've been waiting to ask you this question for years because when I was in Kenya, I worked with women," the associate professor began, indicating that her question would centre on the issue of women empowerment.

Dr Wise went on to narrate the story of a blind woman who had hosted her in Nairobi and the wisdom the differently-abled, Kenyan lady had imparted on the American educationist.

"She had been born blind and she used to tell me all the time, 'Coming from America, you're too fast, you can't see at all. I can see better than you and I've never seen a thing'. She used to talk to me about standing still and learning how to do the work right where you are," the professor narrated, before asking DP Ruto to outline policies he'd put in place to empower women if elected president.

DP Ruto answered: "I could do this in three ways; the Bottom-Up economic model is about women... a majority of hustlers are women. We've made it easier for women to be part of the political equation... we will be the political formation that will field the most women candidates in the election... The law is also being progressively fashioned so that to make it impossible to keep up with the age-old tradition of women playing second-fiddle."

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

