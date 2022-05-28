Traders flee to police station over incitement to violence in Kericho

The suspect threatened the fruit vendors that they would be ejected from the county before the forthcoming general elections.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirmed that the suspect identified as Kipruto Vincent Koech threatened fruit vendors operating at a petrol station in Kericho town, telling them that their days in the county are numbered.

“The man who is a tout had commandeered his vehicle a Matatu registration number KCW 131D, blocking the vendors wares, leading to a protest from the fruit vendors based at Jumbo Petrol station. As the vendors asked the matatu driver to give them some space to attend to their customers, the tout shouted them down telling them that their days in the county were numbered, as they would be ejected before the forthcoming general elections. This alarmed the fruit vendors who have operated their businesses at the petrol station for the past 20 years." Read the statement from the DCI.

Fearing for their lives, the fruit vendors rushed to a nearby police station where they filed a report, leading to the arrest of the man who works as a tout in Kericho.

"They rushed to Kericho police station fearing for their lives and filed their reports leading to the arrest of the tout, Kipruto Vincent Koech. The suspect is currently in custody facing incitement to violence charges," added the statement from DCI.

This comes as political temperatures continue to rise across the country with authorities working round the clock to ensure that Kenya remains peaceful before, during and after the August elections.