On Tuesday, Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) gunned down a man who is believed to have snatched a firearm from a police officer at Bee Centre.

In a number of tweets, DCI said that Masood Kimani was gunned down alongside his accomplice on Spine Road in Kayole.

Masood Kimani whom the detectives described as a dangerous criminal is said to have snatched the firearm from a cop who was on duty at Bee Centre.

“Detectives have today afternoon gunned down two armed and dangerous criminals. Our eagle-eyed sleuths have been in hot pursuit of one Masood Kimani, who had the courage to snatch a firearm from a Police Officer who was on duty, yesterday evening.

The officer & his two colleagues were handling an unruly crowd at Bee Centre, when the criminal who was a motorbike pillion passenger snatched the firearm. Detectives were immediately deployed & have been on his trail, since then.

With stealth and precision, Masood was today afternoon cornered alongside an accomplice in Kayole, along spine road. When they were challenged to submit themselves to the detectives, Masood opened fire, promoting our boys to return fire maximumly, killing him on the spot” reads a number of tweets form DCI.

During the operation, detectives managed to recover the stolen police firearm, which was a Ceska Pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber.

“His accomplice was lucky to escape but not for long. Detectives gave chase and injured him fatally at Dandora bridge, after he failed to surrender. The stolen Police firearm a Ceska Pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber, was recovered from Masood.

Also recovered from the second suspect identified as Dan was a Jericho Pistol. DCI thanks members of the public who volunteered information and helped our officers in identifying the suspects.

Equally, DCI sends a strong warning to criminal elements out there harbouring the idea of snatching a firearm from a Police Officer, that their actions will be met with the full force of the law. #fichuakwadci usiogope! Piga Nambari 0800 722 203 kutoa habari” warned DCI.