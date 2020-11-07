Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit have arrested a 21-year-old suspect Rashid Barasa Omari who has been luring college girls into lodgings, and robbing them of their belongings.

In an announcement made by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), they launched investigations into the matter following an increase in the number of college girls’ disappearances from homes.

DCI said that Rashid would pose as a rich man who can pay for the girls’ trips whenever they comment on Tour and Travel advertisements on social media. He would later send them bus fare after luring them into lodgings, rob them of their belongings and leave.

After his arrest, the suspect led the detectives to his house where laptops, phones and handbags belonging to his victims were recovered.

Rashid Barasa Omari who has been arrested for luring college girls to lodgings and robbing them

“Detectives attached to the Serious Crimes Unit have this morning arrested a suspect following a spate of disappearances of young college girls from their homes.

The 21-year-old Rashid Barasa Omari preys, pounces and later coerces his victims who he fishes from the comments section appearing on Tour and Travel advertisements. Omari presents himself as a person capable of sponsoring his victims to the advertised destinations.

Instead, he lures them to lodgings in Nairobi after sending them bus fare, then robs them off their valuables before disappearing to his hideout. Upon arrest, the suspect led detectives to his house where valuables including laptops, mobile phones and handbags belonging to other victims were recovered. We are appealing to young college students to be wary of such criminals preying on them on social networking sites,” said DCI.