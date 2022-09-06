RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Diana Chepkemoi narrates terrifying ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing in JKIA

Amos Robi

Diana Chepkemoi said she was neither lazy nor rude to her employer in Saudi Arabia

Kenyans protest the holding of Diana Chepkemoi against her will by wealthy Saudi family
Kenyans protest the holding of Diana Chepkemoi against her will by wealthy Saudi family

Diana Chepkemoi the university student whose story of suffering in Saudi Arabia hit the headlines has narrated the tough times she underwent in the hands of her employers after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking to the press moments after landing an emotional Chepkemoi quashed claims she was a lazy restless worker who disobeyed her employer who she said knew nothing was going to be done them.

Chepkemoi said her case was a representation of many others who were being tortured by their employers at the gulf noting that her expectations of a better life were not met at the gulf.

"I wasn't rude, I was doing my job. The problems started when I arrived in Saudi Arabia, I had an issue with her. I reported to my agent but instead of helping, he kept silent over the matter."

READ: Saudi Arabia’s statement on Diana Chepkemoi’s plight sparks reactions

"I left Kenya to go to Saudi Arabia with the hopes of getting a better life and to be honest, mine was just a tip on the iceberg, people are suffering there. My friends are suffering. I plead with the government to rescue our people. They are psychologically and mentally tortured. It's a shame being told that there is nothing the government can do." Chepkemoi said.

Chepkemoi’s mother could not hide her joy in holding the hands of her daughter saying she was happy that her daughter was back alive.

Chepkemoi’s plight and photos went viral with her family, as well as human rights activists, maintaining that the university student who looked emaciated is being held in conditions that many equated to modern-day slavery.

Diana Chepkemoi, who was reportedly stuck in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued
Diana Chepkemoi, who was reportedly stuck in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued Pulse Live Kenya

Diana is reported to have dropped out of university for financial reasons and secured domestic work to provide for her family.

Her mother also fell ill, leaving the family in a tight spot financially and with limited options.

Addressing the matter, Makungu who runs the Makungu International agency that took Diana to Saudi Arabia confirmed that she has on several occasions tried to bring the university student back home but has faced stiff resistance from the Saudi employer.

She added that she has even involved the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia and her counterparts in Riyadh with the police also involved but still failed to secure Diana’s release from her rogue employer who is reportedly rich and well-connected.

