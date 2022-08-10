RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Didmus Barasa resurfaces online as ODPP orders for his arrest

Amos Robi

According to police Barasa has switched off his phone and has been missing since the shooting incident

Didmus Barasa

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa.

The DPP is seeking to file charges against the member of parliament after he allegedly shot an aide to his opponent in in the elections. According to Bungoma police, Didimus has switched off his phone and has gone into hiding.

Barasa however showed signs of activity after sharing a tweet on August 10 at 5PM.

“Mr. Barasa who is the incumbent MP, Kimilili Constituency, was reported to have shot and killed Brian Olunga, on 9th Aug. 2022 at Chebukwabi Polling Station. Mr. Olunga was a bodyguard to Mr. Brian Khaemba, who was Mr. Barasa's opponent in the elections,” the DPP said.

Tweet shared by Didmus Barasa

Haji, has given directions to have Hon. Didimus Barasa apprehended, record a statement and have the relevant file availed to his office for appropriate action.

Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro said that Barasa may have escaped into Uganda. Ondoro said that police officers had launched a manhunt and suspected that Barasa fled the country using a motorbike.

We suspect he took a motorcycle towards Uganda but we will get him. He is yet to be arrested,” he told the media.

We tried to call him several times and finally he switched off his phone. We have not arrested him, I can confirm but I want to take this opportunity to say that Didimus Barasa remains our main suspect until when he avails himself so that we get his version of the story,” Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

A police incident report states that Khaemba arrived at the Chebukwabi polling station to observe the vote counting accompanied by his security guard.

The two politicians ran into each other and an altercation ensued after which Khaemba attempted to leave.

Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him (Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba's driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” Bungoma head of DCI said.

At that point, Barasa allegedly pulled a gun and discharged it at Brian Olunga, Khaemba's assistant.

Amos Robi

