Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

Barasa said that he had been in Nairobi when he made aware that security officers were looking for him.

He stated that there had been incidences of insecurity and gunshots in Kimilili area before the polls and he too had been a victim, denying reports that he shot Olunga.

“I drove all the way from Nairobi to this place and I am ready to corporate with the police so that I can also know what killed that young man.

“Before Sunday night at around 6pm my private bodyguard was attacked very badly, he was in a coma for three days and on the same night I survived an assassination attempt a matter which the police are aware of because there were gunshots around that place," Barasa spoke.

He added that when the shooting occurred on Tuesday, there were other people with guns as well, including his competitor and the police officer who was manning that polling station.

"We will also be making applications that all those firearms that were there be subjected to forensic investigations, anyway I will have my day in court,” he said.