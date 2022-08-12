RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

I survived an assassination attempt - Didmus Barasa says as he makes demands to police

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa has spoken to the media explaining the circumstances that let to the fatal shooting of one of his opponent's aides, Brian Olunga.
Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa has spoken to the media explaining the circumstances that let to the fatal shooting of one of his opponent's aides, Brian Olunga.

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa has spoken to the media explaining the circumstances that let to the fatal shooting of one of his opponent's aides, Brian Olunga.

Barasa said that he had been in Nairobi when he made aware that security officers were looking for him.

He stated that there had been incidences of insecurity and gunshots in Kimilili area before the polls and he too had been a victim, denying reports that he shot Olunga.

I drove all the way from Nairobi to this place and I am ready to corporate with the police so that I can also know what killed that young man.

Before Sunday night at around 6pm my private bodyguard was attacked very badly, he was in a coma for three days and on the same night I survived an assassination attempt a matter which the police are aware of because there were gunshots around that place," Barasa spoke.

He added that when the shooting occurred on Tuesday, there were other people with guns as well, including his competitor and the police officer who was manning that polling station.

"We will also be making applications that all those firearms that were there be subjected to forensic investigations, anyway I will have my day in court,” he said.

The politician denied that he had not issued written permission to anyone to pick his IEBC certificate on his behalf and had physically collected it.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?