Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as his lawyer

A manhunt was launched for the Kimilili MP following reports that he shot and murdered Brian Olunga, bodyguard of MP aspirant Brian Khaemba.

Barasa is believed to have fled to neighbouring Uganda following the incident that happened in Chebukwabi polling station on Tuesday, August 9.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday, August 11 ordered Barasa to surrender to the nearest police station within a six-hour time frame.

Khaminwa on the other hand through Khaminwa & Khaminwa advocates filed an application on behalf of the MP for a bail pending arrest.

According to the long time human rights activist and attorney, once the bail has been approved by a judge, the law firm will provide information on the client's next steps.

"As soon as the application is heard and appropriate orders are made, you will be advised accordingly by the said law firm," read a letter in part addressed to the DCI.

Barasa wins election but is denied certificate

Khaminwa's bail application comes just hours after Barasa who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was announced as winner of the Kimilili MP race beating Khaemba of the Democratic Action Party with 26,861 to 9,497 votes respectively.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however, withheld the election certificate belonging to Barasa.

IEBC Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned away an agent who said he was sent to receive the certificate on Thursday.

Omondi said that the election certificate could only be handed over to the MP who must appear physically at the Kimilili tallying centre.

On Wednesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it. He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.