Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

The MP has been on the run after he was declared the main suspect in the murder of Brian Olunga on August 9. Olunga was the bodyguard of Kimilili MP aspirant Brian Khaemba.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is warning Hon Didmus Barasa, who has since gone into hiding after the brutal murder of one Brian Olunga, to surrender to the nearest police station within the next 6-hours," read a statement from DCI.

Barasa who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket beat Khaemba of the Democratic Action Party with 26,861 to 9,497 votes respectively.

What exactly happened?

A police incident report states that Khaemba arrived at the Chebukwabi polling station to observe the vote counting accompanied by his security guard.

The two politicians ran into each other and an altercation ensued after which Khaemba attempted to leave.

“Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him (Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba's driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro said.

At that point, Barasa allegedly pulled a gun and discharged it at Olunga. DCI has already launched a search for the missing legislator who is said to have escaped to Uganda using a motorbike.

Chebukati explains what happens to Kimilili MP seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has withheld the election certificate belonging to Barasa.

IEBC Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned away an agent who said he was sent to receive the certificate on Thursday, August 11.

Omondi said that the election certificate could only be handed over to the MP who must appear physically at the Kimilili tallying centre.

On Wednesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it. He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.