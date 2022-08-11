Chebukati explains what happens to Kimilili MP seat as police hunt for Didmus Barasa [Video]

Barasa who was vying on a UDA party ticket beat Khaemba with 26,861 votes to 9,497 votes.

However, the MP has been on the run after he was declared the main suspect in the murder of his rival’s bodyguard Brian Olunga on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has already launched a search for the missing legislator who is said to have escaped to Uganda.

Didmus Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

Barasa surprised many when he resurfaced on social media on Wednesday evening.

In two posts, the MP celebrated his win and showed optimism that Deputy President William Ruto would win the presidential vote.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has pressured the authorities to arrest the MP.

“DPP, Noordin Haji, has given directions to have Hon. Didmus Barasa apprehended, record a statement and have the relevant file availed to his office for appropriate action.

“Barasa who is the incumbent MP, Kimilili Constituency, was reported to have shot and killed Brian Olunga, on 9th Aug. 2022 at Chebukwabi Polling Station. Olunga was a bodyguard to Brian Khaemba, who was Barasa's opponent in the elections,” read a statement by Haji’s office.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it.

He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.

“That is a matter for the police and I believe the law will take its course because the commission does not deal with those kinds of cases. Our officers on the ground will be witnesses and as far as the law goes, until that time an individual is convicted, the commission will not be able to come in the criminal investigation,” Chebukati said.

Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro said that Barasa may have escaped into Uganda. Ondoro said that police officers had launched a manhunt and suspected that Barasa fled the country using a motorbike.

“We suspect he took a motorcycle towards Uganda but we will get him. He is yet to be arrested,” he told the media.

A police incident report states that Khaemba arrived at the Chebukwabi polling station to observe the vote counting accompanied by his security guard.