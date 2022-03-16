RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kéré becomes the first African to win the award

The Pritzker Prize - architecture’s most prestigious award - was awarded to Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere. (Photo by The Hyatt Foundation)
The Pritzker Prize - architecture’s most prestigious award - was awarded to Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere. (Photo by The Hyatt Foundation)

Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kéré has etched his name in the history books after becoming the first African to win the Pritzker Prize, architecture’s most prestigious award.

Recommended articles

Kéré was hailed for his “pioneering” designs that are “sustainable to the Earth and its inhabitants – in lands of extreme scarcity,” Tom Pritzker, chairman of the Hyatt Foundation that sponsors the award, said in a statement.

Gando Primary School Extension, 2008, Gando, Burkina Faso. Photo by: Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk
Gando Primary School Extension, 2008, Gando, Burkina Faso. Photo by: Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk Pulse Live Kenya

“I have a feeling of an overwhelming honour but also a sense of responsibility,” said the 56 year old during an interview in his office in Berlin. Kéré is a dual citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany.

“This is my way of doing things, of using my architecture to create structures to serve people, let’s say to serve humanity,” Kéré concluded.

Kéré won plaudits for his 2001 project for a primary school in Gando village, in Burkina Faso, where he was born. He often chooses projects in countries laden with constraints and adversity.

Gando Primary School, photo courtesy of Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk
Gando Primary School, photo courtesy of Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk Pulse Live Kenya

Impeccable CV

The strength of his work in primary and secondary schools generated institutions that demonstrate the power of materiality rooted in place.

For example; the Startup Lions Campus in Turkana county makes use of local quarry stone and stacked towers for passive cooling that minimizes the air conditioning required to protect technology equipment.

Startup Lions Campus, 2021, Turkana County, Kenya - Courtesy of Francis Kéré
Startup Lions Campus, 2021, Turkana County, Kenya - Courtesy of Francis Kéré Pulse Live Kenya

The complex is crowned with tall wind towers, thanks to which the interiors are cooled naturally. Adapting to the slope of the site, five main buildings rising two floors, featuring large terraces are arranged in a circular cluster, housing classrooms and workshops.

In 2017, Kéré became the first African architect to design the Serpentine pavilion in London’s Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment given to a world-famous architect every year.

He was also one of the architects behind Geneva’s International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum and has held solo museum shows in Munich and Philadelphia.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

DCI arrests Forest Road assault mastermind escaping the country [Photos]

DCI arrests Forest Road assault mastermind escaping the country [Photos]

Artist behind Flossin Mauwano slogan explains origin and meaning of his highway graffiti

Artist behind Flossin Mauwano slogan explains origin and meaning of his highway graffiti

Trending

Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Artist behind Flossin Mauwano slogan explains origin and meaning of his highway graffiti

Stephen Mule

Kenyan motorists to start paying to access these 7 roads

Traffic officers during an operation

Wife of Forest Road assault mastermind helps police in investigations

Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia