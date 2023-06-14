The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Pulse Live Writer

What started as a dispute on the use of Chat GPT turned into personal accusations, pitting State House SFO Sam Terriz against Pauline Njoroge

A collage of State House SFO Sam Terriz and Pauline Njoroge
A collage of State House SFO Sam Terriz and Pauline Njoroge

Azimio digital strategist Pauline Njoroge clashed with Sam Terriz, the Senior Film Officer at the State House in a heated public spat on Twitter.

Recommended articles

The war of words started after Pauline Njoroge criticised the State House film officer for using ChatGPT to draft posts for social media.

So now the State House social media team has resulted to ChatGPT to write posts for them on some very obvious matters?” she questioned.

"Those who are trying to defend this let me ask you a question. A government makes a decision, but can’t explain it and has to rely on AI to help its officials explain to the public what that decision means. What does that tell us about that government?" Pauline added.

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as criticism quickly escalated into a personal feud, after a response by Terriz, the author of the post highlighted by Pauline.

Terriz warned Njoroge not to make it personal and threatened to expose her personal information.

He claimed to possess confidential and classified information about Ms Njoroge, stating that he could reveal her secrets.

READ: Safety tips to protect social media accounts from hackers

ADVERTISEMENT

Terriz went on to mention his capability of employing ChatGPT to unearth more details about her.

The exchange intensified as Terriz accused Njoroge of relying on others to draft her social media posts.

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence The tech industry has been rocked by a revolution in generative AI over the past few months.Since OpenAI released its buzzy chatbot ChatGPT last November, big tech giants have been racing to compete. In February, Google unveiled its ChatGPT competitor Bard, which it officially released to the public in March. Microsoft also had a new version of its search engine Bing with an AI assistant called Sydney in February.Smaller AI startups have launched their own chatbots too, like Anthropic's Claude. Venture capitalists have been pouring millions into new investments in the field. Tech workers are using AI tools for everything, including research and coding.Ammaar Reshi, who works at the SF-based fintech company Brex, said he's overheard some "insane" remarks amid the AI frenzy sweeping Silicon Valley, including recently:  "I really believe you can recreate the human soul with AI." Business Insider USA

"You may have once believed you were the queen of English, but remember the days when others used to type texts for you, forwarding them for you to post. You know exactly who I'm referring to," he said.

A section of Kenyans who commented on the post said the heated confrontation between Njoroge and Terriz was an example of a dispute that had spilt into the public sphere, with the potential of damaging reputations.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Will ChatGPT impact critical thinking skills for the youth?

Pulse Live Writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Gov’t warns on social media posts about Museveni's health

Gov’t warns on social media posts about Museveni's health

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help