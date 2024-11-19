The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future

Lynet Okumu

In a voice clip, Rahma Juma, a woman who was trapped under the debris, expressed her love for her family and her wish for her only child to be cared for if she does not make it out alive.

Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future
Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future

A tragic incident occurred in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, when a four-storey building at Kariakoo market collapsed, leaving several people dead and many more injured.

Recommended articles

Among those trapped under the rubble was a distressed woman, Rahma Juma, who made a heartbreaking plea to her family in case she does not survive the collapse.

Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13
Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13 Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a voice clip shared on TikTok by Mulastar 255, Rahma Juma, who was trapped under the debris, expressed her love for her family and her wish for her only child to be cared for if she does not make it out alive.

"My name is Rahma Juma. I am from Mikocheni, and my dad lives in Tanga. I can hear some people screaming from one end, saying one of them is in bad shape," she said in the emotional recording.

“I love you, and if God decides to take me, I have one child. Take care of him, my brothers,” she added, sobbing.

Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future
Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future Tanzania: 80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahma revealed that she had gone to the Kariakoo market as a customer, but found herself trapped under the rubble when the building collapsed unexpectedly.

She was stuck alongside the shop owner, a man, and another woman. Despite the panic and fear, Rahma managed to reach out for help, sharing her situation with her loved ones and anyone who might be able to assist.

"We are stuck down here with the shop’s owner, a man and another woman. Please help us," she pleaded.

Rahma described the chaotic situation around her, noting that she could hear the screams of other trapped victims and one individual who was in critical condition.

As Rahma’s phone battery began to run out, she explained that she had been trying to contact people for help but was unable to get through due to network issues. "My phone is about to shut down. I have tried making calls, but the network is not going through, so I decided to buy data to reach anyone through the internet,” she explained, her voice filled with desperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared the frightening conditions of her entrapment, describing the scene as dark and tense. "Right now, we can only hear trembles. We do not know what is happening. I don’t know if I can communicate with you after this,” Rahma said, clearly frightened.

At the time of Rahma’s voice message, rescue efforts were already underway, with emergency responders working tirelessly to reach those trapped under the debris.

The collapse of the four-storey building at Kariakoo market is believed to have killed 13 people, with 26 others left injured and many others trapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine how the tragedy occurred.

As the community waits anxiously for news, Rahma’s message to her family has left a deep emotional impact, and her plea for the care of her child if she does not survive resonates with many people who are following the situation closely

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future

Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future

Fact check: Why fire engines were spotted at Sarit Centre

Fact check: Why fire engines were spotted at Sarit Centre

Truth behind Karen Nyamu's rent woes in Runda home

Truth behind Karen Nyamu's rent woes in Runda home

Catholic Church rejects Ruto's millions, sends message to politicians

Catholic Church rejects Ruto's millions, sends message to politicians

Faith Odhiambo, Muthoni Wa Kirumba top Kenya’s most impactful women 2024 [List]

Faith Odhiambo, Muthoni Wa Kirumba top Kenya’s most impactful women 2024 [List]

80 people rescued in Kariokoo building collapse as death toll hits 13

80 people rescued in Kariokoo building collapse as death toll hits 13

ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

Karen Nyamu gives me sleepless nights - Geoffrey Mosiria

Karen Nyamu gives me sleepless nights - Geoffrey Mosiria

Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

Millicent Omanga flaunts new Bentley Bentayga after her latest appointment

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns