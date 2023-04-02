DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

The seven-minute video shows Njeri who died on July 30, 2022, holding a cup and adding something to it before ingesting the mixture.

The lady is then seen giving her final instructions stating that she would die and urging the DJ to take care of their children.

The situation quickly moves from bad to worse as Njeri gets weak with saliva finding its way out of her mouth as she tells DJ Brownskin, who was filming the moments while lying on a couch, to take care of their kids.

Their children make their way to the room only to find their mother writhing and wailing in pain and the DJ tells one of their children to give their mother milk.

A voice believed to be that of the DJ is heard saying "mpee maziwa unajua amekunywa madawa mingi."

The video which has since gone viral has seen netizens piling pressure on the police to investigate the DJ over the death.

Below are some reactions to the video.

@Odhis_: "Dj Brownskin should have given the wife raw eggs so she could vomit before giving her milk."

@RobertAlai "DJ Brownskin should be arrested. @DCI_Kenya have you seen that video?"

@deep_ending: "Now the child will grow up, come across that video, then what? Trauma! Two wrongs don't make a right so I think Dj Brownskin should be taken to account but not imprisoned - considering the child."

Some blamed him for not intervening to save a life while others wondered what he would tell his children when they come across the video.