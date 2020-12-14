The late Matungu MP Justus Murunga fathered Agnes Wangui Wambiri's daughter, a DNA test has revealed.

The results were made public on Monday by Crystal Lab Pathologists.

"From the DNA profiling, the MP is the one who sired the 3-year-old girl while he is excluded from being the father of the 7-year-old boy," the report read in part.

Ms Wambiri had claimed that both children were the result of her seven-year affair with the late MP.

"I first met the deceased in 2012, when he was a supervisor at the Embakasi Ranching Company Limited, while I was a businesswoman engaged in selling of beverages and snacks within Sewage area, Ruai.

"He told me he was living in Utawala, Nairobi with his wife, Christabel. In 2016, he rented me a house in Ruai, where I lived with my son. The deceased used to pay our monthly [house] rent and child maintenance. Mostly, he would send me money via M-Pesa," Agnes stated in court papers.

Her lawyer, Danstan Omari, disclosed that his client will now be moving to court to have her daughter included in getting a share of the late Murunga's estate.

Justus Murunga burial

Wambiri's suit led to the temporary injunction on Murunga's burial, the courts would lift this injunction a day to the scheduled burial date.

The courts also ordered the MP's family to allow Wambiri and her children to attend the funeral.