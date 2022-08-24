Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Pathologist Ayub Macharia told the media that after examining Gitobu's body alongside other medical professionals, they concluded that the deceased died of a clot in his pulmonary artery.

Macharia added that his colleague suffered from anaemia; a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues.

“There was a clot in his blood which had gone to the pulmonary artery and caused a blockage so it could not carry blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs.

“We also found out that his HB count was low and he had anaemia. He did not have any injuries on his body,” the pathologist said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Laikipia County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Onesmus Towett refuted claims of the possible murder of the Kirinyaga IEBC official.

Speaking in an interview, Towett insisted that it was a sudden death and not murder as some reports claimed.

"The case was reported yesterday at around 2.38 pm and the report was of the sudden death of someone who had collapsed in town (Nanyuki). He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. So no person has killed another one. No case of murder has been reported here," the DCI official said.

The IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga collapsed and died on Monday in Nanyuki while he had gone to see his family.

He was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Kirinyaga County returning officer Jane Gitonga, her colleague was scheduled to be back to work on Wednesday, August 23.

Embakasi East returnig officer Daniel Musyoka found dead

Gitobu's death came just days after his Embakasi East colleague Daniel Musyoka was found dead.

Pulse Live Kenya

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Mbolu’s body was found dumped in a forest in Kajiado.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.