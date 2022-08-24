RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Denis Mwangi

A post morterm was conducted on the body of Gichugu constituency returning officer Geoffrey Gitobu who collapsed and died

A pathologist attached to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has revealed the cause of the death of Gichugu constituency returning officer Geoffrey Gitobu.

Pathologist Ayub Macharia told the media that after examining Gitobu's body alongside other medical professionals, they concluded that the deceased died of a clot in his pulmonary artery.

Macharia added that his colleague suffered from anaemia; a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues.

There was a clot in his blood which had gone to the pulmonary artery and caused a blockage so it could not carry blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs.

We also found out that his HB count was low and he had anaemia. He did not have any injuries on his body,” the pathologist said.

Laikipia County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Onesmus Towett refuted claims of the possible murder of the Kirinyaga IEBC official.

Speaking in an interview, Towett insisted that it was a sudden death and not murder as some reports claimed.

"The case was reported yesterday at around 2.38 pm and the report was of the sudden death of someone who had collapsed in town (Nanyuki). He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. So no person has killed another one. No case of murder has been reported here," the DCI official said.

The IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga collapsed and died on Monday in Nanyuki while he had gone to see his family.

He was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Kirinyaga County returning officer Jane Gitonga, her colleague was scheduled to be back to work on Wednesday, August 23.

Gitobu's death came just days after his Embakasi East colleague Daniel Musyoka was found dead.

DCI Forensic Unit accompanied by relatives of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka arrive at Loitokitok Sub County hospital mortuary on Wednesday, August 17
DCI Forensic Unit accompanied by relatives of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka arrive at Loitokitok Sub County hospital mortuary on Wednesday, August 17 Pulse Live Kenya

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Mbolu’s body was found dumped in a forest in Kajiado.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

The police boss added that the body also showed signs of struggle and torture but no documents we recovered from the scene.

