US President Donald Trump is often described as America's first African dictator and there are many reasons that have been presented to make this argument.

They include, but not limited to, his self-centered style where everything about the country becomes about him, his lack of civility, and his endless lying about anything and everything..

However, there is no quality that quite qualifies Trump as an African dictator as his disdain for science, knowledge, and facts.

While some of the dictatorial tendencies may no longer apply to the current Kenya and other African countries, the disregard for science, knowledge, and facts is a key characteristic that Trump shares with the local leadership, particularly when it comes to the coronavirus.

On Friday, Trump's carelessness finally caught up with him after it was revealed that he had tested positive for Covid19 after flying in the Air Force One with one of his aides, Hope Hicks, who had contracted the virus.

Trump, like nearly every major politician here in Kenya, has been disregarding the social distancing rules by attending packed political rallies and mocking those who wear masks.

From President Uhuru Kenyatta, to Deputy President William Ruto, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, to Musalia Mudavadi, and even Kalonzo Musyoka - the norm has been to allow huge political gatherings where attendees neither wear nor ensure social distancing.

While on a recent tour of Mombasa County, Ruto sat behind Nyali MP Mohamed Ali as he told his constituents not to wear a mask until the money stolen by the so called Covid19 millionaires was returned.

The DP, who was not wearing a mask, reacted by laughing and made no effort to publicly correct Ali's position.

Even those who are tasked with the responsibility of enforcing government policies including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places have flouted the rules.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i have held their fair share of public meetings where social distancing was wanting.

Many of these politicians are above the age of 58 which is described as a risky category where immunity is easily compromised in the battle against Covid19.

Even those who may have the immunity, the greatest risk is contracting the virus and spreading it to the vulnerable groups such as the elderly mothers of the many youth who attend their rallies.

America may be far away but the developments this morning should serve as a warning that while as things may appear to be getting better, the faceless enemy is lurking and ready to pounce on anyone who keeps his guard down.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the company