Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets

The group of boda boda riders and pillion passengers was seen making rounds along the streets in the central business district.
A group of pro-government protestors were spotted in various parts of Nairobi CBD on Tuesday.
Recommended articles
They are calling for an end to the anti-government protest arguing that the demonstrations have disrupted economic activity.
However, another group of boda boda riders have claimed that those making rounds are hired goons.
One of the suspected goons was attacked by other boda boda operators who also set his motorcycle on fire.
Many shops are closed with little activity going on the the city.
The government has also deployed heavy security apparatus on roads leading to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which has been targeted by anti-government protestors.
Security officers have also been conducting ariel surveillance in Embakasi and nearby areas.