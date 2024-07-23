They are calling for an end to the anti-government protest arguing that the demonstrations have disrupted economic activity.

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets Pulse Live Kenya

However, another group of boda boda riders have claimed that those making rounds are hired goons.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the suspected goons was attacked by other boda boda operators who also set his motorcycle on fire.

Many shops are closed with little activity going on the the city.

A boda boda on fire in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets Pulse Live Kenya

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has also deployed heavy security apparatus on roads leading to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which has been targeted by anti-government protestors.

Security officers have also been conducting ariel surveillance in Embakasi and nearby areas.

Heavy security around JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Heavy security around JKIA Pulse Live Kenya