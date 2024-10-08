The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially commenced his defense against impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly.

Gachagua faces allegations, including corruption and undermining the government.

In a televised address from his residence in Nairobi on Monday, Gachagua asserted his intention to defend himself before Parliament for two hours.

He emphasized that he would not resign from his position and described the allegations as "outrageous" and part of a "smear campaign" against him.

"I have no intention to resign from this job. I’ll fight to the end," he declared, asserting his innocence regarding the charges laid against him.

The impeachment motion was initiated on October 1 by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, with 291 members of Parliament endorsing it—well above the 117 signatures required to proceed.

The National Assembly, consisting of 349 members, must achieve a two-thirds majority to move the matter to the Senate for further consideration.

If the Senate also votes in favor of impeachment with a similar majority, Gachagua would be removed from office.

Among the accusations against Gachagua are claims of illegally acquiring wealth amounting to approximately Sh5.2 billion through dubious means over the past two years.

He is also charged with undermining President William Ruto and fostering ethnic divisions within Kenya.

Watch the live session below:

Gachagua has countered these claims by stating that many of the properties cited in the impeachment motion were inherited from his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, who was a prominent businessman and governor.

Gachagua's defense will focus on challenging the legitimacy of the public participation process that preceded the impeachment motion, which he labeled as "shoddy" and unconstitutional.

He plans to pursue legal action if the impeachment proceeds, insisting that the allegations do not meet any legal threshold for removal from office.

As lawmakers prepare to debate and vote on this contentious issue today, Gachagua remains defiant, asserting that he deserves a fair chance to present his side of the story before any decision is made regarding his political future.

Denis Mwangi

