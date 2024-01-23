The sports category has moved to a new website.

DP Gachagua secures funds to build new home, construction begins in February

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua currently has three known homes, his rural home in Mathira, Nyeri County, another private residence in Karen and the official house of the deputy president also in Karen.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to construct a home in Shamata, Nyandarua County.

During a meeting with Nyandarua County Assembly Members (MCAs) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on January 23, DP Gachagua shared his intention to commence construction in February, with ambitions of hosting a grand Christmas celebration in his new home by December 2024.

Known for his straightforward approach, Gachagua revealed that he has secured funding for this project.

Building in Shamata represents not just a personal investment, but also a gesture towards his roots, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to the local community.

Rigathi has a residence in Mathira, Nyeri County, another private home in Karen, and the official Deputy President’s residence, also located in Karen.

In July 2023, Gachagua revealed that the land holding his private Karen home is a valued about Sh80 million.

Gachagua disclosed that he purchased the land for Sh850,000, although he did not specify the exact year or phase of his life when the transaction occurred.

Motivated by the desire to provide a home for his family in Nairobi, he saw the value in investing in the property at that time.

Gachagua highlighted the pivotal role of savings and credit cooperative organizations (Saccos) in helping him acquire the land.

In 2023, Gachagua revealed his intention to leverage his savings held in a Sacco to construct a retirement home.

Drawing from his personal experience as a beneficiary of Saccos, he expressed the desire to tap into the cooperative system once again to ensure a comfortable and secure future for himself and his family.

It was not immediately clear whether Gachagua's new project in Nyandarua will serve as his retirement home.

